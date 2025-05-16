What does the NSE circular say?

The NSE’s circular sets out standards for safer retail algo participation. Clients must use static IPs to access trading APIs. Any algorithm that sends 10 or more orders per second (OPS) to an exchange must be registered. Those below this limit are exempt but must still carry a generic algo ID. All algo orders—registered or not—must carry a unique identifier assigned by the exchange. Algo providers must register with exchanges and get IDs for each strategy, which can be shared across brokers.