Mint Explainer| Will Sebi's proposed changes lift the portfolio management industry?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a revamp of portfolio management regulations with the aim to broaden investment avenues, ease compliance and simplify the regulatory framework for portfolio management services (PMS) firms, in a consultation paper issued on Thursday.
PMS allows professional fund managers to run customised portfolios for affluent investors with a minimum investment of ₹500,000. Mint unpacks the changes and what it means for the industry
What are the proposed changes?
One of the biggest proposals is the introduction of a mutual fund-only PMS (MF-PMS) framework, which will allow portfolio managers to exclusively manage investments in direct plans of mutual fund schemes, including exchange traded funds and specialised investment funds (SIF). Under MF-PMS, the minimum investment requirement is proposed to be reduced to ₹250,000.