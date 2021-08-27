Exxaro shares hit upper circuit after company's debt-free announcement

Unveiling the investment strategy in regard to Exxaro Tiles shares; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Exxaro shares are looking positive on chart and it may go up to ₹150 in short term. I would advise shareholders of the counter to hold with trailing stop loss at ₹125. Those who don't have this stock in their portfolio can add this counter at CMP maintaining strict stop loss at ₹125."