Faalcon Concepts IPO: Issue subscribed over 50% on day 1 so far, retail portion sees good demand; check GMP
Faalcon Concepts IPO opens for subscription on April 19, with a price band of ₹62 per share. The firm specialises in intricately designed facades and aims to provide solutions for clients' installation needs in complex projects.
Faalcon Concepts IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, April 19), and will close on Tuesday, April 23. Faalcon Concepts IPO price band has been fixed at ₹62 apiece. The issue price is 6.2 times of the face value. The minimum lot size consists of 2,000 equity shares for retail individual investors and 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter for HNI/QIB category.
