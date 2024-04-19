Faalcon Concepts IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, April 19), and will close on Tuesday, April 23. Faalcon Concepts IPO price band has been fixed at ₹62 apiece. The issue price is 6.2 times of the face value. The minimum lot size consists of 2,000 equity shares for retail individual investors and 4,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter for HNI/QIB category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm is involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of façade systems, according to the prospectus. The company's philosophy is to provide its clients with solutions for their façade installation needs in intricate projects.

The business specialises in intricately designed facades. To satisfy client requests, the firm provides a wide range of goods. The firm offers a variety of products, including roofing, stone cladding, metal cladding, skylights, canopies, frameless glass, high-end aluminum doors and windows, and more.

The goal of the business is to provide facades that are immune to noise, dust, acid rain, UV radiation, and other environmental factors. The Company's registered office is located in Gurugram, Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The business has served clients from a number of states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The company's (with a P/E of 16.80) sole listed peer is Innovators Façade Systems Ltd (with a P/E of 44.42).

From March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, Faalcon Concepts' profit after tax (PAT) increased by 83.58% while its revenue fell by -28.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Faalcon Concepts IPO subscription status Faalcon Concepts IPO subscription status is 53%, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion has been subscribed 89%, and NII portion has been booked 17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has received bids for 9,88,000 shares against 18,52,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Faalcon Concepts IPO details The approximately ₹12.09 crore Faalcon Concepts IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1,950,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. The offer-for-sale component isn't there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the firm to fulfill the following objectives: to partially finance the demand for working capital; to finance the capital expenditure for the procurement of facade structural equipment; and to satisfy general corporate purposes.

The company's promoters are Prithvi, Tribhuvan, and Ekta Seth.

The registrar of the Faalcon Concepts IPO is Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) Limited, while the book running lead manager of the offering is Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd. Alacrity Securities is the market maker for the Faalcon Concepts IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Faalcon Concepts IPO GMP today Faalcon Concepts IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹62 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

