Famous for 'Big Short', Michael Burry bought bearish options against S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: Report2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
During the quarter, Burry's Scion Asset Management bought put options with a notional value of $739 million against the popular Invesco QQQ Trust ETF.
Money manager Michael Burry -- made famous in the book and film "The Big Short" -- held his bearish options against the broad S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Index at the end of the second quarter, reported Reuters on 14 August.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started