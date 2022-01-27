Fed impact: Rupee falls to 1-month low vs US dollar, Sensex slumps 1200 points

“The recent Fed meeting was no surprise to the market as such, but participants got further solid confirmation that the Fed is on the course of a rate hike in March and that will be followed by a Quantitative Tightening (Selling of bond or Balance sheet reduction) in upcoming meetings. The bond market fell and US yield shot up sharply. The US dollar index tested a one-month high above 96.50," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.