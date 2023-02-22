Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame

The minutes, to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), may show just how tilted toward hawkish policy the Fed remains, particularly at a meeting that proved to be the last for former Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who was among the Fed's most sensitive to the risks facing the economy under tight monetary policy and the most detailed in sketching out reasons for why inflation might slow faster than expected.

