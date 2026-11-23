The Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise interest rates again next month. Whether that means a modest quarter-point increase or a more aggressive half-point move is increasingly hard to predict.

With the central bank’s Dec. 8-9 policy meeting less than three weeks away, Fed officials are entertaining an unusually wide range of possibilities. Some favor moving quickly to contain inflation, while others want to proceed cautiously as financial conditions tighten and concerns about the artificial-intelligence boom mount.

Complicating matters is Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s retreat from forward guidance, the practice of signaling the likely direction of monetary policy. Warsh has mostly stopped offering clues about coming decisions. His colleagues, meanwhile, have become increasingly vocal about their own preferences, leaving investors with plenty of opinions but little indication of which ones will prevail.

A half-point increase in the federal-funds rate in December, followed by a pause in rate changes, would have different implications for borrowing costs, stocks, and the economy than a series of smaller increases stretching into next spring. Without a clear signal from the Fed’s leadership, investors are left trying to interpret myriad small signals about which path is more likely.

Investors have factored in a nearly 98% chance of a quarter-point hike in December, to a target range of 4.00%-4.25%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The odds are about 49% that there will be one more quarter-point increase in March, and 39% that there will be two additional increases.

There is little disagreement about the need for further tightening. Minutes from the Fed’s October meeting showed that almost all officials expected additional rate increases would be appropriate. A couple of policymakers raised the possibility of a half-point move in December if inflation readings remained unfavorable. And they have.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who becomes a voting member of the rate-setting committee in January, declined Thursday to rule out a larger increase.

“Everything’s always on the table at every meeting,” he told reporters.

Fed governor Christopher Waller has advocated for either a half-point increase in December or a quarter-point increase with a clear indication that another hike will follow in January. Other officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, have said they favor a more gradual approach.

The competing messages are arriving with unusual frequency. Bank of America economists noted Thursday that Fed officials have made more public appearances over the past two weeks than during any comparable period since the beginning of 2025.

In the past, the chair might have stepped in to help investors interpret conflicting scenarios, signaling which arguments are gaining traction within the committee. Warsh’s reluctance to do so may instead be encouraging officials to make their cases more forcefully.

That creates the potential for additional volatility in interest-rate markets, particularly when investors are weighing an already uncertain conomic outlook.

Proponents of a quarter-point increase and a half-point increase both have compelling evidence to support their arguments. Inflation has been elevated above the Fed’s 2% target for nearly six years. Based on recent data, it is now estimated that the headline number for the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge will come in at 3.8% for October, nearly twice that target.

Economic growth accelerated to a 3.4% annualized pace in the third quarter, while unemployment remained low at 4.1%. Investment in AI infrastructure is adding another source of inflationary pressure, driving up demand for electricity, construction, and specialized equipment.

These developments strengthen the argument for moving aggressively to curb inflation before it becomes further entrenched. But there are also reasons for the Fed to exercise caution. The AI boom has raised concerns about stretched stock market valuations and complex financing arrangements. A sustained market pullback could restrain spending and investment, doing some of the Fed’s work for it.

Financial conditions have already tightened. Changes in asset prices since the October meeting have had an economic effect roughly equivalent to nearly two quarter-point rate increases, according to economists at Bank of America.

Economists at Goldman Sachs expect quarter-point increases in December and March, bringing the benchmark rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. They see the possibility of an additional January move if inflation fails to improve, but believe a half-point December increase would face a higher bar.

Warsh’s approach may be intended to give policymakers greater flexibility as economic conditions change. But the absence of guidance is creating uncertainty. The Fed chairman wants markets to pay less attention to what Fed officials say and more attention to what the economic data show. For now, investors have to decipher both.