Fed rate hike signals spook investors, may spur capital outflow

Analysts at BofA Securities feel that the Fed is likely to hike rates more than the market is currently pricing. “We still think the market will likely price 6-7 hikes this year and encourage clients to position as such. We also expect the market will continue challenging the Fed towards a 50 basis points (bps) hike in March. If the market prices a 50 bps hike in March, we expect the Fed will follow it given their current “humble" and “nimble" approach to setting policy," BofA Securities said in a note on 26 January.