Fed to Pressure Asian FX With Yen in Focus, Strategists Say

The US Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate increase since 2023 and its signal of an additional hike later this year turn the spotlight on other central banks, including the Bank of Japan, set to review monetary policies.

Bloomberg
Published17 Sep 2026, 05:21 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Video thumbnail
US Fed Raises Rates for First Time Since 2023 | Stocks Slide as Inflation Stays Stubborn | Details

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate increase since 2023 and its signal of an additional hike later this year turn the spotlight on other central banks, including the Bank of Japan, set to review monetary policies. 

A stronger dollar and persistent inflation pressure from elevated oil prices are weighing on most emerging-market currencies, leaving policymakers little room to maneuver, according to market strategists.

Read: Fed Raises Rates to Curb Inflation, Drawing Rebuke From Trump

Here is what market strategists said about the Fed rate hike:

ACCM Prime (Glenn Yin)

AT Global Markets (Nick Twidale)

KCM Trade (Tim Waterer)

Apostle Funds Management (Joe Unwin)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Bank Of JapanUS Federal Reserve
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsFed to Pressure Asian FX With Yen in Focus, Strategists Say
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.