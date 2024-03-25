Fed’s Powell signals willingness to cut rates if job market weakens, risking higher inflation
The Fed considers lowering rates if unemployment rises significantly, despite concerns about inflation. Powell's focus on preventing a job-cutting spiral reflects a willingness to prioritize the labour market. This approach may offer support to the economy and risk assets.
As inflation surged in 2022, the Federal Reserve moved to prevent a wage-hike spiral by jacking up interest rates. Now, with unemployment edging up, the central bank is signaling a willingness to cut rates to head off a job-cutting spiral – even if that means somewhat higher inflation for a while.
