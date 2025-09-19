Mint Explainer: Can the Fed's rate cut lure back FPIs to Indian markets? It is complicated
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 19 Sept 2025, 03:14 pm IST
Summary
The Indian markets' initial response to Fed’s first rate cut since December was modest with a key question remaining: Will this be enough to infuse a dose of optimism and reverse the trend of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows?
