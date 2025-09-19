What is the fear gauge indicating? Calm or warning of complacency?

Volatility in Indian equities has collapsed to historic lows amid these shifts, v. On Thursday, the India VIX made its lifetime low at 9.89. While currently the market is navigating global uncertainty, the fear gauge had spiked during past crises: it jumped to an all-time high on 17 November 2008 during the global financial meltdown, and again surged to 83.6 on 24 March 2020 at the peak of the covid sell-off.