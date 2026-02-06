What many miss is that SIPs have already been paying off. While the headline Nifty is only marginally lower, SIP investors have benefited from volatility. When the Nifty fell to 21,000-21,800 levels, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) sold, but retail investors kept buying. Because of rupee-cost averaging, SIPs are have continued to deliver 9-10% returns over the past one to one-and-a-half years.