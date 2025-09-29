‘Inflation and pressure on US cos to invest domestically may keep FII money away’
Seemant Shukla, CEO of Quantum Asset Management Co., said global headwinds, including US inflation, tariffs, and pressure on American companies to invest domestically, are testing India's market resilience.
India remains largely insulated from pharma tariffs and H1B visa restrictions, said Seemant Shukla, CEO of Quantum AMC. In an interview with Mint, he said that the bigger risk would be if IT services exports faced tariffs. However, the government is mitigating shocks with tax cuts, goods and services tax (GST) reductions, and liquidity support, Shukla added.