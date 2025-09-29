How much of the GST cut is going to flow in the earnings of listed players?

We may not see the full impact of GST being passed on to consumers, as there will be some leakage and input tax credit adjustments. But we can expect a 5-9% reduction in prices of certain goods and services. The impact will be more on discretionary consumption, where some strata might upgrade to premium stuff if the prices of the routine products become cheaper. The real impact will be on discretionary items like cars, consumer durables, insurance, and investments. We are optimistic about insurance and asset management, as well as sectors like autos, auto ancillaries, and consumer discretionary.