FIIs fancy consumer durables; buy stocks worth over $1 bn in Feb
Rebound in consumer demand, particularly during the summer months coupled with an increased real estate activity, likely to drive healthy sales for the sector.
Consumer durables stocks seem to be the flavour of the season. Surpassing all other sectors, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) poured a staggering net $1.042 billion into consumer durables stocks in February 2024.
