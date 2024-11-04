FIIs hold shorts ahead of US election results
Summary
Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), whose record sales last month drove down the Nifty by almost 8%, continued to hold cumulative net shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures at the start of the November series. That signals markets are likely to remain under pressure ahead of the US presidential elections on 5 November and weak second-quarter numbers, and any rebound could be sold into, said analysts.