FIIs net sellers, DIIs buyers: Indian stock market ends on positive note with sensex gaining 367 points and nifty rising2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Small Cap indices both performed well, closing 0.97 percent and 0.88 percent higher, highlighting the strength in the mid and small-cap segments.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of securities worth of ₹701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought securities for a net total of ₹2,488.07 crore.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×