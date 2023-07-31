comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Markets / FIIs net sellers, DIIs buyers: Indian stock market ends on positive note with sensex gaining 367 points and nifty rising
Back

FIIs net sellers, DIIs buyers: Indian stock market ends on positive note with sensex gaining 367 points and nifty rising

 2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Small Cap indices both performed well, closing 0.97 percent and 0.88 percent higher, highlighting the strength in the mid and small-cap segments.

The Indian stock market finished the trading session on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 367 points and closing at 66,527.67. (AFP)Premium
The Indian stock market finished the trading session on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 367 points and closing at 66,527.67. (AFP)

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of securities worth of 701.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought securities for a net total of 2,488.07 crore.

FIIs purchased shares worth a net of 13,922.01 crore rupees for the month up to July 31, while DIIs sold shares worth a net of 1,184.33 crore rupees. Whereas, the India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.9 billion for the week ended July 21 to $607.03 billion, according to Reserve Bank of India figures released on Friday.

The Indian stock market finished the trading session on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 367 points and closing at 66,527.67. The Nifty also finished on a strong note, rising 107 points to 19,753.80, indicating investor optimism. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Small Cap indices both performed well, closing 0.97 percent and 0.88 percent higher, highlighting the strength in the mid and small-cap segments.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "After two days of pause, Domestic equities resumed their uptrend as sentiments improved after data showed an easing in US inflation and better-than-expected China manufacturing data. Nifty opened higher and gained momentum throughout the session to close with gains of 108 points at 19754 levels. Broader market closed with gains of 1%. All sectors ended in the green, except for FMCG and Healthcare. Metals, IT, Auto, oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables ended with gains of more than 1%. Indian Equities ended positively for the fourth consecutive month with Nifty gaining 2.9% on the back of a healthy Q1 earning season, a 6% surplus in rainfall, and positive FIIs flow during the month ( 14623cr till 28th July). Going ahead, we expect the market to continue its northbound journey with phases of consolidation. The power sector remains in focus after NTPC reported strong quarterly results. Auto stocks will be in action as companies are likely to release improving monthly sales numbers, especially 2W and CV segment."

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout