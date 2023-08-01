FIIs sell ₹92.85 crore, DIIs buy 1,035.69 crore shares; step in to support markets, Sensex, Nifty end flat1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Equity markets experienced minor losses due to profit booking. IT shares performed well, while realty shares corrected. Rupee closed at 82.3250 per dollar. Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance were major drags.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of securities worth of ₹92.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought securities for a net total of ₹1,035.69 crore.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×