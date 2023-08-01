Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets traded range bound and ended almost unchanged amid mixed cues. Initially, Nifty tried to inch higher in continuation to Monday’s up move but profit taking in select heavyweights capped the upside. It oscillated in a narrow range thereafter and finally settled at 19734.30 levels. In line with the benchmark, the majority of sectors ended flat however continued recovery in IT majors saved the day. Among the broader indices, the smallcap index inched higher and gained over half a percent while the midcap ended flat."