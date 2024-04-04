Financial freedom: Here's how to invest in equities with confidence
Financial freedom is achieved by investing in equities with confidence, understanding the biases and tendencies of the human brain, and avoiding risk by investing in fundamentally strong companies bought at attractive valuations.
The textbook definition of financial freedom is to have sources of passive income to support your lifestyle expenses. The traditional approach of ‘Medium Risk’ portfolio of 40/60: Stocks/Bonds – typically advised to anyone and everyone – helps attain financial freedom only by reducing lifestyle expenses and not by having sufficient inflation-protected income streams.
