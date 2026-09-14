Finolex Cables share price target 2026: Buy - 'Unlocking growth' | Check rationale behind rating

Stock to buy: Finolex Cables share price has surged nearly 16% in the last week. The wires and cables maker is likely to benefit from its backward integration, capacity build-out across fibre, and strong data centres-led OFC demand, highlighted InCred Equities in its latest report.

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The brokerage is likely to see an upward revision once the Finolex Cables expanded capacities fall in place and ramp up to full utilisation.

Finolex Cables outlook The Mumbai-headquartered wires and cables firm is likely to sustain the premium to its historical average multiple, as per InCred Equities report. The brokerage also highlighted that the stock’s “current valuation remains at a steep discount to most C&W and OFC peers”.

Finolex Cables remain India's only wire and cable player with in-house continuous copper-rod casting and currently stands as India's second optical-fibre preform producer.

Commissioning of its Vapour Axial Deposition-based plant also helped in reducing import dependence. While the data-centre demand would provide a meaningful growth to the company, its distribution expansion is likely to complement disciplined allocation.

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Finolex Cables share price target The brokerage maintained an ‘Add’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1,435 per share.

“We believe this valuation gap should narrow over the coming quarters as earnings delivery validates the growth potential from expanded capacities,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Finolex Cables share price trend Finolex Cables stock ended 0.19% higher at ₹1423.25 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹21,767.09 crore on Friday, September 11. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,498.35 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,340 per share.

Finolex Cables stock surged to its 52-week high mark of ₹1,498.35 per share on September 11, 2025. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 16.18%. Its share price value has surged 40.49% in three months and around 80% in 2026 so far. The company scrip delivered a robust 68% return in one year and around 187% return in five years.

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