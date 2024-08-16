Surge of first-time stock market investors: A warning sign?
Summary
- New investors are flocking to the stock market, driven by frustration and the allure of momentum stocks, but this trend raises concerns about potential risks and disappointing returns.
In recent days, I've noticed a surge in inquiries from first-time investors, particularly those who have traditionally favoured hard assets, about how to navigate the stock market. Whether this uptick is mere coincidence or reflective of a broader trend is unclear, but it suggests a shift in investor sentiment.