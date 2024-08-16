Surge of first-time stock market investors: A warning sign?

First, if you understand stocks and have the time to manage a portfolio, focus on finding stocks that still offer value. These are not easy to find, but with diligent effort, they’re out there. Resist the temptation to chase momentum stocks. Your guiding principle should be to "pay a fair price (or less) for a great company" and then hold onto these companies for the long term. This approach, while simple in theory, should form the foundation of your stock selection process.