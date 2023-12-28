Five assets that could beat inflation in 2024

#5 Cryptocurrencies

While not a recommendation, it's worth noting that cryptocurrencies might continue their recovery, which began last year. Despite a challenging 2022, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin have endured. Cryptocurrencies face numerous issues and regulatory hurdles, and we at Equitymaster refrain from endorsing any. However, if the current crypto bull market persists, they could potentially outperform inflation in 2024. But, as always with cryptos, caution and skepticism are advised.