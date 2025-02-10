Five fundamentally good stocks with zero returns in the last 3 years

In the world of investing, it is often believed that strong fundamentals guarantee positive returns. This idea makes sense in theory; investors typically seek out companies that are growing , generating profits, and well-positioned for future success.

However, some fundamentally sound stocks may not always show the growth we expect.

Perfect examples of this paradox are stocks that have solid financials, robust business models, and promising future potential but have seen little to no price appreciation over the last three years.

Even the most fundamentally sound stocks can experience periods of stagnation or decline, with returns failing to reflect their underlying strength.

Why would a company with solid revenues, low debt, and innovative products or services see no growth in its stock price?

The truth is that the stock market doesn’t always behave in a linear fashion, and many factors beyond a company’s fundamentals can affect its stock price performance in the short term.

There could be various reasons that a company’s share price underperforms such as high valuations, growth slowdown, regulatory changes, higher competitive intensity, macro-economic challenges, etc.

In this article, we will explore five such stocks, companies that, despite strong fundamentals, have posted zero returns over the past three years.

By understanding the factors that can cause even fundamentally strong companies to struggle in the short-term, investors can gain valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of the market.

This knowledge may help them make more informed decisions about whether to hold, buy, or even avoid such stocks, ultimately helping them navigate the complexities of stock investing with a clearer perspective.

Read on…

#1 Asian Paints

Asian Paints is the largest home decor company in India.

It operates in 14 countries, spanning across four regions globally. It serves 60 plus countries.

The company deals in two business segments - decorative paints, which contribute 84% to sales, and industrial paints, which contribute 9% of revenue. The balance of 7% is from its international business.

The company is the largest paint company in India, the second largest in Asia, and the eighth largest in the world. It holds a market share of over 55% in the organized domestic paints market, 60% in the decorative paints segment, and 20% in the automotive industrial coatings segment.

As of FY24, the company has over 160,000 retail touchpoints in India. It operates 60 beautiful home stores and has over 267,000 business influencers and a supplier base of more than 21,000.

Asian Paints has 17 manufacturing facilities outside India and 18 manufacturing facilities within India. It also has 28 outsourced processing centres.

Coming to the financials, it reported a revenue decline of 4.6% in 9MFY25 as demand remained slow and there was competition from local peers.

The Ebitda margin was lower on a YoY basis due to significant jump in raw material price and the company not being able to pass it on amid intense competition.

Going forward, pricing pressures shall continue to dominate over the next few quarters as competition for market share gains from new and incumbent players continues which will impact sales growth and profitability margins for the company.

The stock is down 30% in the last three years due to weak operational performance.

Asian Paints Share Price Performance - 3 Years

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

#2 Dabur India

Dabur is India’s leading FMCG, ayurvedic and natural health care companies with wide network distribution across the world.

The company is the fourth largest FMCG company in India and the world’s largest ayurvedic and natural health care company with a portfolio of over 250 herbal/ayurvedic products.

Dabur deals in three business segments namely home & personal care (48.6% of revenues), health care (31.4% of revenues), and food and beverages (20% of revenues).

The company owns brands such as Dabur, Vatika, Real, Hajmola, Pudin Hara, Honitus, Lal Tail, Dabur Red, Dabur Amla, Dabur Chyawanprash, and Dabur Honey etc. It offers over 400 products across 21 categories and over 1,000 SKUs.

Dabur's products also have a huge presence in overseas markets and are available in over 120 countries worldwide. In FY24, overseas revenue accounted for 25% of the total turnover.

The company has 14 manufacturing locations in India and 8 manufacturing facilities located in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Coming to the financials, the company reported a mild growth of 1.5% in its consolidated revenues. Ebitda fell -2.3% for 9MFY25. Ebitda margi was 19.4% versus 20.2% in the previous year.

Going ahead, the management is expecting mid-single-digit growth in the upcoming quarters, with a focus on driving profitable growth. They remain confident in overcoming current challenges through strategic initiatives and market adaptations.

The stock price has returned -7% over the past three years on the back of weak growth.

Dabur India Share Price Performance - 3 Years

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

#3 Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp.

Incorporated in 1999, IRCTC is a miniratna PSU. It’s the only company authorized by the Indian government to provide online railway tickets, catering services, and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

The company has four business segments as follows:

Catering (47% in FY24): The company offers food and beverage delivery services to train passengers. It serves over 1.6 m meals daily through a network of 2,000 partners. Its service portfolio includes mobile catering, E-catering, and static catering.

Internet ticketing (30% in FY24): The company offers internet-based rail ticket booking through its website and mobile app which accounted for 82.68% of the total reserved tickets booked online for Indian railways in FY24.

It operates a next generation e-ticketing system supported by a high-capacity server to book more than 28,000 tickets per minute. In FY24, it recorded an average daily ticket sale of 1.2 m tickets, representing an increase of 8% from the average of 1.1 m tickets in FY22.

Tourism (16% in FY24): IRCTC offers packages for various durations and themes, catering to religious pilgrimages, wildlife adventures, or leisure getaways, and also provides domestic and international air travel packages.

It has specially designed tours for NRIs, Ram Katha Yatra, Kashi Tamil, Saurashtra Tamil Sangam, etc. In FY24, it organized 337 trips of Aastha trains, carrying 0.5 m passengers.

Rail Neer (7% in FY24): Rail Neer is a brand of packaged drinking water bottled and distributed by IRCTC specifically for train passengers in India, across more than 410 Indian railway stations.

Coming to the financials, IRCTC reported a growth of 9.5% in its revenues for H1FY25. The profit after tax grew 16.8% for the half year. EBITDA margins deteriorated from 35.6% in H1FY24 to 34.2% in H1FY25.

Going ahead, management guides that catering revenue growth is expected to continue at 15% CAGR, with potential upside from future tariff hikes.

The company also anticipates further growth in ticketing revenues from expanded services, including flights and buses.

Shares of IRCTC are down 7.5% in the last three years on the back of weak operational performance.

IRCTC Share Price Performance - 3 Years

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

#4 Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL), formerly known as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited (GDNL), is engaged in the business of natural gas in India.

The business of natural gas involves distribution of gas from sources of supply to centres of demand and to end customers.

GGL caters to its customers by providing CNG and PNG connections in domestic, industrial, commercial and non-commercial segments in the areas of south & central Gujarat and Saurashtra.

The company has 27 city gas distribution authorizations, over 38,100 km of gas pipeline network, 817 CNG stations, 2.1 million PNG domestic connections, 15,000 PNG commercial connections, and 4,350 PNG industrial connections.

Volume wise, the company derives 30% of its revenues from CNG, 8% from domestic, 60.5% from industrial connections, and the balance 1.5% from commercial division.

The board of Gujarat Gas approved a scheme of arrangement and amalgamation on 30 August involving Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd, GSPC Energy Ltd, and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, merging into GGL.

The merger aims to foster business synergies and growth, simplify the GSPC group holding structure, unlock shareholder value, enhance operational efficiency, expand business scale, and ensure optimal resource utilisation.

Coming to the financials, Gujarat Gas reported a growth of 7.5% in its revenues for 9MFY25, and profit after tax grew by 17.1% for 9MFY25. Ebitda margins improved from 10.7% in 9MFY24 to 11.1% in 9MFY25.

Going ahead, management pegs long-term growth target of 5-7% annually, driven by expanding customer base and infrastructure development. The Ebitda margin guidance has been adjusted to 5-6%, reflecting improved volume mix and pricing strategies.

Shares of Gujarat Gas are down 29.8% in the last three years on the back of slowing growth.

Gujarat Gas Share Price Performance – 3 Years

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

#5 Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi designs and develops systems and software for the auto, aerospace, broadcast, communication, consumer electronics, and semiconductor sectors.

It also provides systems integration and industrial design services across industries.

The company is headquartered in Bangalore and has a presence across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Japan. In India, the company has global development centres and studios in Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, and Pune.

The company’s services cover ideation to market introduction. It assists customers in creating innovative products and experiences through consumer research, branding, and product design.

Geographically the company derives 42% of its revenues from Europe, 34% from Americas, 18% from India, and balance 6% from the rest of the world.

Among its segments, Tata Elxsi derives 53% of revenue from transportation, 33% from media and communication, 13% from healthcare and medical devices, and 1% from other segments.

Coming to the financials, revenue from core operations rose modestly by 3%, climbing to ₹940 crore from last year. The company's net profit for the quarter dropped 3.5%, to ₹2-crore.

Going ahead, management is optimistic about growth opportunities in Asia and Japan despite geopolitical uncertainties and currency volatility. They also expect the European automotive market recovery to take a quarter or two with the US market showing some traction.

The shares of the company are down 14% in the last 3 years on the back of weak operating performance and rising business challenges.

Tata Elxsi Share Price Performance – 3 Years

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

Conclusion

In conclusion, while the stocks of fundamentally strong companies like the ones mentioned above have demonstrated robust business models, solid financials, and promising growth potential, their performance over the last three years has been lacklustre.

Despite maintaining healthy operations and showing resilience in their respective sectors, factors such as high competition, economic pressures, regulatory challenges, and even market sentiment have hindered their stock price appreciation.

This highlights an important lesson for investors: Even companies with strong fundamentals can experience short-term stagnation or underperformance.

So, it’s crucial to consider broader market dynamics, not just a company's financial health, when making investment decisions. By staying informed, investors can benefit from avoiding companies where macro environment for growth and profitability is taking a turn for the worse.

Having said that, we have not conducted any corporate governance checks on any of the above-mentioned companies and investors must do their own due diligence before taking any action.

Investors should remain vigilant, conducting thorough research and keeping abreast of market trends to ensure they make informed decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com