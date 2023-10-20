Five investors on investing in the 5% world
Eric Wallerstein , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 Oct 2023, 04:02 PM IST
SummaryThe 10-year yield is close to hitting 5% for the first time since 2007. We asked some of Wall Street’s brightest how to play it.
Why invest in U.S. stocks when the safest investment in the world—U. S. government debt—pays the most it has since 2007? That is the new question facing investors now that the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is approaching 5%.
