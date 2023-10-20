Five investors on investing in the 5% world

Bonds were a useful hedge, protecting investors from those odd off-years in the stock market, and a safe haven to park money during times of turmoil. Now, bonds are back, offering the highest yields since 2007. And the Fed is tightening its policy, having raised rates at the fastest pace in four decades. In many ways, higher rates mean a shift away from speculative excess and a return to fundamental investing. Still, Wall Street says this period could be unlike any in the past.