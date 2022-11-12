Five ways a new investor can get ‘good’ returns from the market

When it comes to deciding the type of companies to invest in, you must apprise yourself that small companies have more scope to grow in comparison to the large companies. So, if the company is small and led by a competent and efficient leadership team, it offers far more opportunity to grow in comparison to a large company that has already grown big. In case you want to make more money in the short term, you may take a hard look at the smaller companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}