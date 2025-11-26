Flexi-cap funds take the spotlight as small- and mid-caps falter
Abhinaba Saha 6 min read 26 Nov 2025, 12:52 pm IST
Summary
With valuations high and earnings momentum cooling, investors are flocking to flexi-cap mutual funds that can pivot across market caps.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI: Investors are quietly reshaping how they take equity exposure through mutual funds. After chasing small- and mid-cap schemes for a while now, they are now pulling back from narrowly defined market-cap bets and funnelling money into funds that offer room to manoeuvre. Flexi-cap schemes, long seen as a middle-ground category, have emerged as the market’s preferred gateway for equity allocations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story