As the IPO season is back, Tracxn Technologies will launch its three day initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription next week on Monday, October 10, 2022 and the issue will conclude on October 12, 2022. The company on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of ₹75-80 per share for its ₹309-crore public issue.

