FMCG’s urban nightmare: Will these stocks get their mojo back?
In the last few years, India’s FMCG sector missed the bull market, and then failed to live up to its defensive billing during the market correction. The March quarter wasn’t great either—HUL, Nestle, Britannia posted muted results. Where do these companies go from here?
New Delhi: A well-worn, even if possibly apocryphal, anecdote from Wall Street is that during a prolonged bear market in the 1960s, a horde of disgruntled investors landed at the office of a famous stockbroker. What riled them was not the deep red shade of their portfolios, which after all was expected during a downturn, but the underperformance of their non-cyclical or defensive stocks. These stocks, belonging to sectors like utilities, consumer staples and healthcare, were sold with the express promise of providing stability during periods of market turbulence.
The stockbroker had advised many of his clients to allocate as much as half of their corpus to such defensive scrips.
When confronted with the disappointing performance of this portion of their portfolios, the stockbroker shrugged and offered what would soon become a classic quip: “Half of your portfolio is non-cyclic—the problem is, you never know which half."
It is not known whether his clients appreciated his comic flair, but for millions of Indian investors in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, the line currently hits uncomfortably close to home.