Food delivery growth likely to remain flat q-o-q in Q4: analysts
SummaryCash burn in quick commerce will continue to hurt both firms' bottom lines in the fourth quarter as they continue to invest heavily in ramping up dark store operations and entering more cities.
Bengaluru: Growth in food delivery margins for Eternal (formerly Zomato Ltd) and Swiggy is likely to have remained steady on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the fourth quarter of FY25 as signs of slowdown in the overall food delivery segment continued, analysts told Mint.