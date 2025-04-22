Food delivery growth likely to remain flat q-o-q in Q4: analysts

Zomato’s Blinkit lost ₹103 crore in Q4, a sharp reversal from its break-even bottom line in the previous quarter. “The losses in our quick commerce business this quarter are largely on account of pulling forward the growth investments in the business that we would have otherwise made in a staggered manner over the next few quarters. As of now, it seems like we will get to our target of 2,000 stores by Dec 2025, much earlier than our previous guidance of Dec 2026," Zomato’s chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal, said in the shareholders’ letter.