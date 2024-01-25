For Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, sustaining Q3 margins may not be an easy ride
SummaryCosts of certain raw materials have increased, adding to inflationary pressures on demand. Recovery in export markets has also lagged expectations, with the Red Sea crises adding to the woes
Investors have reacted quite in opposite directions to the December-quarter (Q3FY24) results of Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor Co. Ltd. On Thursday, while shares of Bajaj Auto gained by over 5%, those of TVS Motor fell by 3%. Bajaj’s Q3 results were a step ahead of analysts’ estimates, while TVS Motor fell short, albeit only slightly.