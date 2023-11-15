For Galaxy Impact of Inventory destocking cycle may be behind says Galaxy,s MD U Shekhar.
Q2 Results Review- Galaxy Surfactants consolidated Q2 net profit at ₹77.4 Crore grew 3% sequentially though was down 7.7% yoy. The volume growth remain stronger and Galaxy's MD expects growth momentum to continue in Q3 while the impact of Global destocking cycle may be behind.
U Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, said that impact of inventory destocking cycle seen during first half FY24 may be behind in Q3 . The volume growth momentum may further catch pace in Q3 and FY24 may see volume growth ahead of company’s guidance of 6-8%
