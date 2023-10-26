Markets
No turnaround in sight for Tech Mahindra
SummaryExternal demand headwinds continued to mar its earnings performance with revenue falling for the second quarter in a row.
Tech Mahindra Ltd’s investors have to sit tight; maybe tighter than those betting on other top large-cap technology stocks.External demand headwinds continued to mar its earnings performance with revenue falling for the second quarter in a row.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more