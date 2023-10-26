No turnaround in sight for Tech Mahindra

The ultimate goal is to boost revenue growth and margin via client mining and synergy benefits. Under Joshi’s plan, the company’s overall business has been consolidated to six strategic units. Americas will split into three units. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) will be separate units. India will be the sixth unit. These changes will be effective from 1 January 2024. Since these are large structural changes, the management will be first testing them internally and is expected to share a detailed business plan and growth strategy with investors in April 2024. Investors are edgy. On Thursday, the stock fell2.3%, versus 1% decline in the Nifty IT index. The nervousness among investors is understandable. Restructuring efforts may reap benefits in the long run, but given the tepid IT demand globally and weak deal conversions, Tech Mahindra’s prospects of earnings revival versus peers could get delayed. A worry is that upfront costs involved in implementing these measures could dent near-term financials, which in any case are unimpressive. Further, according to ICICI Securities Ltd, Tech Mahindra still has very high reliance on the communication vertical and that may prove to be the Achilles heel of Joshi’s turnaround efforts. Among other challenges, the company could see exits at the management level, which tend to happen when such strategic changes are implemented. Of course, a lot depends on the pace of execution. On the bright side, while deal wins were still lower year-on-year in Q2FY24, they improved sequentially. Attrition eased to 11% and was the lowest among peers. Plus, subcontracting costs are reduced. Tech Mahindra did not provide any margin guidance, but the management believes there are levers to aid its margin profile. In any case, margins are unlikely to improve before FY25. The sharp cut in earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by analysts suggests that as things stand, negatives have outweighed positives.