Forcas Studio, Solve Plastic Products & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Forcas Studio, Solve Plastic Products, Interarch Building Products, Kataria Industries, Modefence Etf hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 2.05(0.01%) points and Sensex was down by -3.82(0.0%) points at 28 Aug 2024 11:00:04 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -145.15(-0.28%) points at 28 Aug 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Trent, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Abbott India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

