Foreign buyers dump billions in longterm US treasuries. Canada was a big seller.
SummaryBefore the back-to-back selling of the world’s safest debt, foreigners had kept buying for 15 straight months.
Investors abroad sold longer term Treasuries for three consecutive months, a sign of central bankers reducing their reliance on the U.S. as a financial buffer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more