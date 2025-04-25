Markets
Foreign ETF lovers find new darlings in China, Brazil
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 25 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryETF investments into China and Brazil grew relatively more than the US in the current year, albeit on a low base. Still, it shows a marked shift from before, when investors focused mainly on the US markets.
Retail investors romancing the US through exchange-traded funds are discovering new vistas in emerging markets this year.
