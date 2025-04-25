Foreign ETF lovers find new darlings in China, Brazil

Data from Appreciate Wealth confirmed the trend. Investments into China grew 36% by volume of trades and 61% by value of investments in 2025, compared to the previous full year. For investments into Brazil, the platform saw a 110% increase in volumes and 245% increase in value in 2025, against all of 2025. In contrast, US-focused investments on the same platform rose just 11% in volume and 18% in value during the same period. The platform did not share data on gross volumes.