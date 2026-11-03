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Foreign funds get picky, IPO anchor share hits five-year low

Apoorva Ajith
5 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:30 AM IST
FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.
FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.
Summary

Foreign portfolio investors are turning choosy about Indian IPOs, with their share of anchor investments at a five-year low. Rich valuations, weak markets and a global rush towards AI are weighing on interest, while domestic institutions step in to take a bigger role.

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Foreign investors are growing cautious about India's initial public offerings (IPOs), with their share of anchor investments sliding to a five-year low amid concerns over rich valuations, weak market performance and a global shift in interest towards artificial intelligence (AI). As overseas investors get pickier, domestic institutions are taking on a bigger role, gradually shifting the balance of India’s primary market.

Foreign investors are growing cautious about India's initial public offerings (IPOs), with their share of anchor investments sliding to a five-year low amid concerns over rich valuations, weak market performance and a global shift in interest towards artificial intelligence (AI). As overseas investors get pickier, domestic institutions are taking on a bigger role, gradually shifting the balance of India’s primary market.

Foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) investments as part of the total anchor book for initial public offerings (IPOs) slumped to its lowest in five years to 36.16% so far this year from its peak of 62.75% in 2021, according to data from PRIME Database. The previous low, as per the data, was 37.85 % in 2022.

FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.

Also Read | India is cheaper. Why are foreign investors still selling?

The development has led to domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increasingly taking the place of foreign funds in anchor books. Mutual funds, insurance companies and other domestic institutions are emerging as important sources of capital, reducing companies' dependence on overseas investors to raise money.

However, not all issues have been deprived of foreign capital.

“FPIs have continued to participate in larger transactions while being relatively selective about smaller deals," said Dharmesh Anil Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer at DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. "Also, global investors' interest is currently tilted towards AI and technology-related opportunities. India has had relatively fewer such offerings which has also contributed to lower FPI participation.”

Mehta said DIIs now play a much larger role in anchor books, reducing the traditional dependence on foreign institutional capital.

In the anchor book, institutional investors commit funds a day before an IPO opens for subscription. Their participation is closely tracked as it provides an indication of institutional demand and can help build confidence among other investors.

Of the 104 issues that entered the primary market so far in 2026, raising a combined 1.55 trillion, anchor investors contributed 49,771 crore. FPIs accounted for just 17,998 crore of the anchor book, according to PRIME Database. In 2021, companies had raised a total of 1.19 trillion. The total anchor book was 46,312 crore while FPIs contributed 29,059 crore.

Foreign investors are also pulling back from the secondary market. The Nifty 50 has declined around 12% so far this year, weighed down by geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and a stronger US dollar. A weaker rupee, concerns over corporate earnings and relatively expensive valuations have added to the pressure.

FPIs have remained net sellers in Indian equities, with outflows from the equity market amounting to 2.95 trillion so far in 2026, according to the data provided by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

However, their participation in primary markets tells a different story. FPIs recorded net investments of 13,239.35 crore in the equity category of 'primary markets and others' in October, a 23% increase from the corresponding period last year. Their cumulative net investments under this category were at 68,763.15 crore in 2026 so far, NSDL data showed.

Also Read | Foreign investors sell Nifty Bank futures on margin worries

This suggests that foreign investors have not completely turned away from Indian issuances but are being more selective about the companies and valuations they back.

“The composition has evolved significantly, with domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors becoming much larger participants," said Bhavesh A. Shah, managing director at Equirus. "The growth of SIPs (systematic investment plans) and financial savings has created a strong pool of domestic institutional capital.”

Assets managed by mutual funds grew 9.3% to 82.64 trillion in September as compared to the same period a year ago. Monthly SIP contributions surged 10.7% to 32,490 crore in the same period, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data.

The growing clout of domestic institutions is also changing how IPOs are prices, giving them a greater say in valuations.

“The dominance of domestic players in IPOs has also led to scaling back of valuations. Domestic institutional investors are better at driving a better price in an IPO, and with the lack of foreign players, such bargaining power has increased,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database.

“The trend of domestic capital dominating anchor investment is likely to continue as mutual fund flows show no signs of abating,” he added.

Large offerings, however, continue to draw foreign investors' interest. The recent Jio Platforms IPO is expected to turn back their attention to India as the country's largest offering so far. Its anchor book attracted total bids of over $25 billion, or over 30 times the shares available for allocation. Jio Platforms allotted shares worth more than 8,100 crore to anchor investors.

Also Read | India’s conglomerates rewrite the mega-project funding playbook

Domestic mutual funds got shares worth 2,785 crore, accounting for 34.34% of the anchor book, while life insurers and pension funds received 1,090 crore, or 13.44%. Overseas investors included BlackRock, Fidelity, Capital Group, JPMorgan Asset Management and Franklin Templeton, along with sovereign investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

“The Jio Platforms IPO, given its scale and the strength of its underlying business, could be an important catalyst in bringing global investor attention back to the Indian primary market," said Shah. "Ultimately, quality businesses, credible growth prospects and appropriate valuations will attract capital.”

Mehta said the sustained recovery in FPI participation will depend on relative valuations, global liquidity, currency stability and India's attractiveness compared with other emerging markets.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Apoorva Ajith

    Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

    SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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    HomeMarketsForeign funds get picky, IPO anchor share hits five-year low

    Foreign funds get picky, IPO anchor share hits five-year low

    Apoorva Ajith
    5 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:30 AM IST
    FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.
    FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.
    Summary

    Foreign portfolio investors are turning choosy about Indian IPOs, with their share of anchor investments at a five-year low. Rich valuations, weak markets and a global rush towards AI are weighing on interest, while domestic institutions step in to take a bigger role.

    Gift this article

    Foreign investors are growing cautious about India's initial public offerings (IPOs), with their share of anchor investments sliding to a five-year low amid concerns over rich valuations, weak market performance and a global shift in interest towards artificial intelligence (AI). As overseas investors get pickier, domestic institutions are taking on a bigger role, gradually shifting the balance of India’s primary market.

    Foreign investors are growing cautious about India's initial public offerings (IPOs), with their share of anchor investments sliding to a five-year low amid concerns over rich valuations, weak market performance and a global shift in interest towards artificial intelligence (AI). As overseas investors get pickier, domestic institutions are taking on a bigger role, gradually shifting the balance of India’s primary market.

    Foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) investments as part of the total anchor book for initial public offerings (IPOs) slumped to its lowest in five years to 36.16% so far this year from its peak of 62.75% in 2021, according to data from PRIME Database. The previous low, as per the data, was 37.85 % in 2022.

    FPIs’ share of the total IPO fundraising so far this year has also more than halved from its 2021 level to 11.61%, another five-year low.

    Also Read | India is cheaper. Why are foreign investors still selling?

    The development has led to domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increasingly taking the place of foreign funds in anchor books. Mutual funds, insurance companies and other domestic institutions are emerging as important sources of capital, reducing companies' dependence on overseas investors to raise money.

    However, not all issues have been deprived of foreign capital.

    “FPIs have continued to participate in larger transactions while being relatively selective about smaller deals," said Dharmesh Anil Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer at DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. "Also, global investors' interest is currently tilted towards AI and technology-related opportunities. India has had relatively fewer such offerings which has also contributed to lower FPI participation.”

    Mehta said DIIs now play a much larger role in anchor books, reducing the traditional dependence on foreign institutional capital.

    In the anchor book, institutional investors commit funds a day before an IPO opens for subscription. Their participation is closely tracked as it provides an indication of institutional demand and can help build confidence among other investors.

    Of the 104 issues that entered the primary market so far in 2026, raising a combined 1.55 trillion, anchor investors contributed 49,771 crore. FPIs accounted for just 17,998 crore of the anchor book, according to PRIME Database. In 2021, companies had raised a total of 1.19 trillion. The total anchor book was 46,312 crore while FPIs contributed 29,059 crore.

    Foreign investors are also pulling back from the secondary market. The Nifty 50 has declined around 12% so far this year, weighed down by geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and a stronger US dollar. A weaker rupee, concerns over corporate earnings and relatively expensive valuations have added to the pressure.

    FPIs have remained net sellers in Indian equities, with outflows from the equity market amounting to 2.95 trillion so far in 2026, according to the data provided by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

    However, their participation in primary markets tells a different story. FPIs recorded net investments of 13,239.35 crore in the equity category of 'primary markets and others' in October, a 23% increase from the corresponding period last year. Their cumulative net investments under this category were at 68,763.15 crore in 2026 so far, NSDL data showed.

    Also Read | Foreign investors sell Nifty Bank futures on margin worries

    This suggests that foreign investors have not completely turned away from Indian issuances but are being more selective about the companies and valuations they back.

    “The composition has evolved significantly, with domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors becoming much larger participants," said Bhavesh A. Shah, managing director at Equirus. "The growth of SIPs (systematic investment plans) and financial savings has created a strong pool of domestic institutional capital.”

    Assets managed by mutual funds grew 9.3% to 82.64 trillion in September as compared to the same period a year ago. Monthly SIP contributions surged 10.7% to 32,490 crore in the same period, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data.

    The growing clout of domestic institutions is also changing how IPOs are prices, giving them a greater say in valuations.

    “The dominance of domestic players in IPOs has also led to scaling back of valuations. Domestic institutional investors are better at driving a better price in an IPO, and with the lack of foreign players, such bargaining power has increased,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of PRIME Database.

    “The trend of domestic capital dominating anchor investment is likely to continue as mutual fund flows show no signs of abating,” he added.

    Large offerings, however, continue to draw foreign investors' interest. The recent Jio Platforms IPO is expected to turn back their attention to India as the country's largest offering so far. Its anchor book attracted total bids of over $25 billion, or over 30 times the shares available for allocation. Jio Platforms allotted shares worth more than 8,100 crore to anchor investors.

    Also Read | India’s conglomerates rewrite the mega-project funding playbook

    Domestic mutual funds got shares worth 2,785 crore, accounting for 34.34% of the anchor book, while life insurers and pension funds received 1,090 crore, or 13.44%. Overseas investors included BlackRock, Fidelity, Capital Group, JPMorgan Asset Management and Franklin Templeton, along with sovereign investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

    “The Jio Platforms IPO, given its scale and the strength of its underlying business, could be an important catalyst in bringing global investor attention back to the Indian primary market," said Shah. "Ultimately, quality businesses, credible growth prospects and appropriate valuations will attract capital.”

    Mehta said the sustained recovery in FPI participation will depend on relative valuations, global liquidity, currency stability and India's attractiveness compared with other emerging markets.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Apoorva Ajith

      Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

      SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsForeign funds get picky, IPO anchor share hits five-year low
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