Foreign holdings of US Treasuries fell in September by the most in six months, led by decreases in the stockpiles of China and France.

Overseas holdings dropped by $75.5 billion from August, according to data published by the Treasury Department. The total now stands at $9.24 trillion, the lowest in a year.

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The foreign holdings data incorporate changes in valuation as well as net sales and purchases. The Bloomberg US Treasury index slumped by 2.2% in September, when the Federal Reserve began a new cycle of interest-rate hikes to temper inflation.

Japan, the biggest foreign holder of Treasuries, saw a $5.2 billion drop in its holdings, to $1.063 trillion, the lowest since the end of 2024. Japanese officials were intervening over the summer in the foreign-exchange market, buying yen amid a slump in the currency to its weakest in four decades against the dollar. Japanese data have suggested Tokyo sold a portion of its holdings of Treasuries and other securities to fund such intervention.

Mainland China, the third-largest holder of Treasuries, saw a decrease of nearly $27 billion in September to about $564 billion. Some analysts have said that Beijing might have channeled some of its transactions in US securities via other nations, including Canada.

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Canada’s holdings rose by $3.1 billion to almost $468 billion. Belgium, whose holdings include Chinese custodial accounts according to market analysts, saw a rise of $17.4 billion, to $507.9 billion.

The UK, the second-biggest holder of Treasuries, posted an $8.7 billion decline in September, to around $986 billion.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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