Meanwhile, the US Fed, which has cut its key interest rate by one percentage point to 4.25-4.5% between September and December last year, has been holding back this year on concerns of the global tariff war feeding into US consumer prices. With President Donald Trump slapping 30% tariff on the European Union, America’s largest trading partner, effective 1 August, fears abound that retaliatory tariffs by the 27-country economic bloc could further increase consumer prices.