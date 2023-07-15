Foreign portfolio investors show confidence with ₹21,944 crore inflows to indian equities till second week of July2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Foreign investors continued to sell Indian equities this week, with net outflows of ₹2,636.43 crores on July 14, 2023. The sell-off was broad-based across all sectors, raising concerns about the sustainability of FPI flows.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian equities this week, with net inflows of ₹2,636.43 crores on July 14, 2023. This brings the total net inflows for the month to ₹14,582.63 crores.
