V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services commented," FPI flows into India are continuing unabated. The decline in the dollar index to below 100 on Friday, the lowest level in one year, is favourable to emerging markets. India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets. The selling in China continues and FPIs were sellers in EMs like Thailand and Vietnam also recently."

