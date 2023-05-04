Bolstered by rising expectations the US Federal Reserve, the foreigners net buy of Asian stocks rose significantly in April to $872 million of equities, reported Reuters on 4 May, citing data from stock exchanges in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Apart from rising expectations the US Federal Reserve pausing its aggressive tightening cycle, weaker dollar and strong first-quarter company earnings may help in further purchase of Asian equities, the report added.

With the failure of three US regional banks stoked concerns of a recession in recent months, bets on more tightening by the Fed have waned recently. However, higher interest rates have increased borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled it may pause further increases.

As per Nomura equity strategist Chetan Seth any weakness in Asian stocks due to US recession concerns will be an opportunity for investors to raise exposure to the region due to supportive factors such as China's recovery.

According to Refinitiv data, Asian companies have beaten net income expectations by 3% in the March quarter.

Also, Indian equities received a net $1.42 billion worth of foreign inflows, the biggest since November 2022. Last month, Indian shares were the best performers in the region, with Nifty 50 marching 4.1% in its biggest monthly rise since November 2022.

Among other equities, falso purchased Indonesian, South Korean and Philippine equities of $830 million, $616 million and $34 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Taiwan saw $1.73 billion worth of net selling, and Thai equities saw outflows of $231 million.

With expectations of further Fed rate hikes eased, the greenback fell 0.94% in a second straight month of decline against a basket of major world currencies in April.

