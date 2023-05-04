Foreigners net buy of Asian stocks rise to $872 million of equities in April: Report2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Apart from rising expectations the US Federal Reserve pausing its aggressive tightening cycle, weaker dollar and strong first-quarter company earnings may help in further purchase of Asian equities
Bolstered by rising expectations the US Federal Reserve, the foreigners net buy of Asian stocks rose significantly in April to $872 million of equities, reported Reuters on 4 May, citing data from stock exchanges in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
